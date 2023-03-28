Quiet and overall seasonable to above average temperatures Tuesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and snowy Monday, conditions will become quieter and overall warmer Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures reaching above average Thursday.

As high pressure is in charge now across the area, this will give us nicer conditions Tuesday into Thursday, with highs in the 40s Tuesday through Wednesday with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies, winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. Once we get into Thursday, temperatures will increase well into the 60s, which is well above normal, with mostly cloudy skies.

Quiet conditions with mild to above average conditions Tuesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday night into Friday, a storm system will be moving through the area and this will give the area another chance of some rain and snow. The accumulations of snow are still a little murky, but will continue to monitor these trends as we get closer to this event. This system will drop temperatures back down into the 30s Friday. Once we get into the weekend, another high pressure system will move through the area and that will warm things back up above normal conditions and sunny skies.

A strong storm system to move through the area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

