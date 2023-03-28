Russia says it has test-fired missiles in the Sea of Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2023.(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It says the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but does not give more precise coordinates.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate...
Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good deal of the area Monday
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the day Monday; Warming conditions Tuesday into Thursday
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price

Latest News

Police say a former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed...
Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons after Nashville school shooting
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St
A non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual fundraiser ahead of Easter.
Get Egged FUR Paws sign ups underway
South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) dribbles past Maryland's Bri McDaniel (24) in the first...
March Madness: Boston, South Carolina women reach Final Four