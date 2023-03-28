Suspect in Lincoln double murder identified

Victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a woman who lived at The Lodge Apartments intentionally hit and killed two maintenance workers with her car Monday afternoon.

Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.

Officers were called to the apartment complex near 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway around 1:22 p.m. on a report of two pedestrians hit by a car.

Police arrived and found two men in their 40s deceased. Their names are not being released at this time.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Bradley purposely located the two maintenance workers in a grassy area of a parking lot and hit them both with her vehicle. Bradley was arrested just 10 minutes later a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses to determine a motive. Chief Ewins said the situation is ‘more complex than one would think’.

“We have video but it doesn’t show everything prior to the event.” Ewins said.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.(Lincoln Police)

