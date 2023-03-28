Walker selected for NABC - Reese’s All-Star Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska forward Derrick Walker Jr. has been selected to play in the Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game this weekend in Houston.

The game is set for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston and will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Walker is the seventh Husker to play or coach in the game and the first since James Palmer Jr. played in the 2019 event.

Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season, leading Nebraska in scoring (13.6 ppg), rebounding (7.1 rpg), assists (3.9 apg), blocked shots (0.7 bpg) and field goal percentage (.584) in helping the Huskers to a 16-16 record. He became the first Husker to lead NU in scoring, rebounding and assists in a season, while he is one of two power conference players (also Penn State’s Jalen Pickett) to top his team in all three categories. He totaled three double-doubles and had five 20-point games, including a career-high 23 points against Maryland and 22 in a win at Creighton.

Walker finished his three-year Husker career averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 75 games, all starts, while his career .620 field goal percentage ranked second on the Huskers’ career list.

Walker will be one of two Big Ten standouts playing for the East team and new Iona Coach Tobin Anderson. He is joined by Penn State’s Seth Lundy, while Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell will play for the West squad.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.