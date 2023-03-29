Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together:  that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
Nebraska State Senators consider rule change to overcome fillibusters

Latest News

Sen. Pete Ricketts
WATCH: Ricketts delivers U.S. Senate maiden speech
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Victims remembered, police praised in response to Nashville shooting
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden: World ‘turning the tide’ after backslide on democracy