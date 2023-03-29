Breezy conditions Wednesday with clouds and mild temperatures; Warmer and off and on clouds Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a sunny and mainly mild Tuesday, conditions will continue that way Wednesday with more clouds and breezy conditions. The clouds will continue to filter in Thursday with a caveat, warmer temperatures.

As high pressure remains in control, it has moved towards the east, and this has opened up the Gulf of Mexico some, giving the area some moisture, allowing for some clouds to enter into the area Wednesday. This will cause temperatures to be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s with breezy winds of speeds around 5 to 20 mph, with a direction out of the south and east. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s with off and on clouds still lingering around and the winds dying down some to around 5 to 10 mph. As we head into Thursday, the high moves more east, bringing in more warmer temperatures and keeping the clouds around with highs climbing well into the 60s to near 70 in some locations.

A mix of clouds and sunshine with mild to warm temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday
A mix of clouds and sunshine with mild to warm temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday night into Friday, a strong storm system will be moving through the area, and it will bring a few hazards and quick changes with it. The first thing that this system will bring is the chance of rain and snow. Snowfall will generally be under 2 inches at this time, but will monitor this as we get closer and closer to the event. Second thing is that the system will bring very colder temperatures, which will be below normal, with highs in the 30s. Finally, this system will bringing strong winds with it. The wind range will generally be around 20 to 60mph, with gusts around 40 to 70 mph. As we head into the weekend, conditions and temperatures will improve with highs in the 60s to near 70 and sunny skies.

Strong storm system to move through the area Friday
Strong storm system to move through the area Friday(Andre Brooks)

