Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman accused of killing two men Monday is facing new and upgraded charges.

Forty-eight hours after she allegedly ran two men over with her car, Taylor Bradley is now facing the possibility of spending the rest of her life behind bars.

The 27-year-old made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges and shouting expletives at the judge via video conference from jail.

Originally booked on two counts of second-degree murder, Bradley is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder along with three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to court documents, she’s accused of trying to hit a third person with her car at The Lodge Apartments Monday afternoon, bringing with it a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

A judge set her bond at 10 percent of $2 million.

Court documents allege Bradley was driving near the apartment clubhouse when she ran over two maintenance workers, 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. Based on an interview after the incident, she hit them both “seconds apart”.

The documents said Bradley provided the officers with descriptions of the men who had been hit, which matched the bodies officers saw at the scene.

In her arrest affidavit, police wrote they got the call that two men had been run over and on the way to the complex, came across Bradley driving a car with heavy damage. They took her into custody immediately.

In a press conference, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins described the case as “complex” but said officers believed there was “intent” in Bradley’s alleged actions. In the affidavit, an officer said they came to that conclusion because the area where the men were run over was 20-30 yards away from any road or driveway designed for driving.

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45 are the two men who were killed. (10/11 NOW)

Karmazin leaves behind a wife and three children. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

“Chris was a charismatic individual who loved being a father and husband. He leaves behind 3 children: Sehven (24 years old), Lydia (12 years old), and Laurel (6 years old)- and his loving wife, Aylin. Also, Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands. His greatest joy was being a father.”

Ronald Gonzalez’s wife, Georgina, said she’s heartbroken by the loss of the man she was with for 15 years.

“He was a great guy. He tried to be a great husband, great dad to his kids. He was always there, now that he’s gone there’s a vacancy at the house. It’s like someone’s missing,” said Georgina Gonzalez via a family member who helped translate.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder. (Lincoln Police)

