Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in Nashville. (Credit: Instagram/MelissaJoanHart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Melissa Joan Hart is sharing how she helped some children following the school shooting in Nashville.

The actress posted on Instagram saying she was near The Covenant School shortly after Monday’s deadly shooting.

She said she helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were coming out of the woods to escape the situation.

Hart, whose children go to a school near The Covenant School, said she waited to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

Hart is best known for her work as a teen actor starring in sitcoms including “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
Nebraska State Senators consider rule change to overcome fillibusters

Latest News

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in...
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting