Nebraska State Patrol accepting trooper applications

Nebraska State Patrol troopers at work.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers at work.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol applications to become a trooper this year are set to close Monday, April 3.

This application period is for anyone wanting to join the next NSP recruit camp that begins July 5, with graduation scheduled for Dec. 15.

“As our current recruits pass the halfway point of camp at the NSP Training Academy, we’re building the next class ready to take on the mission to keep Nebraska safe,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “A career as a trooper is full of opportunity and we have positions open in every part of the state. There’s never been a better time to join our team and serve the people and visitors of Nebraska.”

NSP said their career paths include criminal investigator, K9 handler, SWAT team member, drone operator, pilot, crisis negotiator, training instructor, carrier enforcement, bomb squad, patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, and more.

According to NSP, troopers earn a starting salary of $30 per hour, which adds up to $62,400 annually, upon graduating from the NSP Training Academy, with a built-in raise structure throughout their career. The current maximum base salary for troopers is $45.54 per hour, $94,723 annually.

The requirements to become a Nebraska State Trooper include:

  • Must be a United States citizen
  • At least 21 years of age by December 15, 2023
  • Have a high school diploma or GED equivalence

Trooper applications for Camp 68 will close Monday at 11:59 p.m.

To apply or learn more, visit https://nebraskatroopers.com/.

