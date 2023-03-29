New business to give kids leadership development

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In North Platte, there is a new business operating in town called “Coaching Empowered Kids.” This is a leadership development workshop for kids ages 6 to 16, helping them develop confidence, self-esteem, and self-leadership, and empowering them to be the best versions of themselves.

The founder and owner, Desiree Aragon, had to face a lot of adversity growing up, and she wants to use her life experiences and how her life coaches helped her in her situation to bring that into North Platte.

“I like to give kids these tools that will help them think about what else is possible so they start to be in their power and they can make better decisions rather than being at the effect of the situation and being angry or frustrated, or if they do get angry or frustrated, they have tools that will help them move past the anger, frustration, and sadness,” Aragon said.

The first group session will be on April 7, starting at 10:30 a.m. for ages 6 to 11 and 1:30–3:30 p.m. for ages 12 to 16. To sign up for the group session or to create an individual session, you can visit their website, which will keep you updated on future events as well.

