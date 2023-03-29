North Platte Planning Commission endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A company headquartered in North Platte is one step closer to a big development. Tuesday evening the City of North Platte Planning Commission unanimously endorsed a redevelopment plan for the Wilkinson Company on property off I-80 exit 179.

Plans for the location include corporate office space for the Wilkinson Company along with 50,000 square feet of property for retail stores along with a restaurant and hotel. The project is anticipated to provide 98 full-time jobs.

“When you calculate the amount of money going to Tax Increment Financing and you offset that against the sales tax they’ll be generating nearly provides a wash, this project appears to meet all of the pieces that are required of the community development law.” Said Attorney Mike Bacon who provides legal counsel to the City of North Platte Redevelopment Authority.

The project was endorsed by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation.

“When Sustainable Beef came in that indicated that we’d have additional truck traffic coming in off the interstate with the 179 interchanges,” Said Gary Person, President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. “It made all the sense in the world that we try to attract some type of additional truck stop development along with other amenities. We’re fortunate that a local company stepped up and was willing to do that.”

Tuesday evening’s City of North Platte Planning Commission meeting was live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The Wilkinson Companie’s redevelopment plan will next be discussed Thursday at the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority meeting at City Hall.

