NPPC softball team falls to North East Community College

April Grace fielding
April Grace fielding(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -NPCC softball team in action Tuesday afternoon with a double header against Northeast Community College.

The first game of the double header offense wasn’t a problem for either team, as the Knights had eight hits and the Hawks had seven hits, but NPCC will fall short in the first game, 15-10.

In the second game, it was all Hawks, as the Knights gave up 10 runs in just four innings and lost this one 11-1.

The Knights play Hastings JV in a doubleheader at home on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Dowhower Softball Complex.

