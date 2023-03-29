Severe Weather Awareness Week solidifies importance of preparation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The nation is in the middle of Severe Weather Awareness Week and one Greater Nebraska Official is reminding the public of the importance of severe weather preparation.

“It’s that re-education for everybody, This is the season we see bad weather, it’s geared to get everybody prepared. To start thinking about putting emergency kits together,” Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said.

For those that already have emergency kits, Myers says this week is a good time to go through them again. “Make sure if you have food items in there that we recommend that they haven’t expired. Make sure that your medication is up to date in there and your personal information. We suggest social security cards, credit cards, and things like that. Make sure those kits are up and ready to go.”

On Thursday, Myers will provide additional insight on what to have in emergency kits whether they be for travel, home, or car.

