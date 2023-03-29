Vietnam War Veterans honored at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 29th of March has been designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day since 1985. The day has been set aside to pay tribute to the 9 million Americans who served during the conflict with Vietnam.

Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, commemorated Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day with a ceremony that included a handful of Vietnam Veterans, and one person shared his experience. “I grew up in Merna, Nebraska, and got drafted out of there. I got to Omaha to take a physical from there I took a train to Fort Bliss Texas. There they told us we’d be going to South East Asia within three months,” Chuck McCarty, the main speaker of the event at Fort McPherson said.

“When we got there we thought man this country is really pretty, but then the sun went down and it got dark. You talk about a 4th of July show. That’s when the fear of God struck,” McCarty said.

Vietnam Veterans were not always welcome back with open arms when they returned to the states. However, one individual said that his return to Nebraska was a bit more welcoming. “The problem with the Vietnam War was it was so political here at home that no one wanted to welcome us home. In fact, there were a lot of us that were told to change out of our uniforms when we got back to California before we traveled back to our home state. But with a buzz-cut haircut, you couldn’t really hide the fact that you were in the military. Protesters knew who we were and seemed to seek us out like we were some type of poison. It was better here in Nebraska, we were treated more like brothers and sons and more well-received by our family and the local community.” Brian Gallagher, who was stationed in Vietnam from 1972-1973, said. Gallagher also serves as the commander of the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard.

