Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident

File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident about four miles north of Holdrege on Highway 183.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 5 p.m. NSP said a northbound Chevy Suburban was slowing down and had signaled a turn onto road 737 when it was struck from behind by a northbound semi-truck. The collision pushed the Suburban into the southbound lane where it struck a Chevy Silverado pickup.

NSP said the pickup driver, 50-year-old Lawrence Johnson of Holdrege, was taken to Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Suburban, 64-year-old Peggy Morten of Holdrege, was taken to Phelps Memorial with what the state patrol called non-life threatening injuries. She was later flown to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where she was in fair condition Thursday morning.

The semi driver, 32-year-old Andy Eickhoff of Albion was not seriously injured.

The state patrol is still investigating the crash.

