Items recommended to have in emergency kits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Nebraskans are well aware, severe weather can strike at any time, which is one of the many reasons it’s crucial to be prepared and have updated emergency. When it comes to an emergency kit for a vehicle, one official is saying it’s important to have basic necessities such as water and food.

“For travel kits when it comes to food-related things I recommend wet canned food that can stand some time. Make sure that your phone charger is in good operating condition, and make sure you have flashlights and flashlight batteries. If you have kids and you get stranded somewhere, have non-electronic things for them to do to keep them occupied,” Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said.

When it comes to emergency kits for the home, Myers recommends a three-day supply of everything. “A three-day supply of water for each person and animal. Three days’ worth of food for each person and animal. Non-electronic things if you have kids. Candles have always been the traditional thing that if we don’t have power, that becomes your light source. Have anything you want to make your life a little more comfortable when we may be without power and stuff for services.”

For anyone wanting to learn additional information on what to have in emergency kits, Myers recommends using FEM’s website.

