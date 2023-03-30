LIVE: Lincoln airport announces new jet service to top destinations

By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way, the Lincoln Airport, GlobalX Air Tours, LLC, and Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. just announced an air service to multiple destinations that will depart directly from Lincoln.

You can watch the press conference live now in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

Flights will be operated directly from LNK and offered by GlobalX Air Tours, a DOT – Part 380 public charter operator. The fleet of Airbus A320 or A321 aircrafts will include amenities such as food and beverages for purchase. Customers will also be able to choose between basic economy or premium options that include perks such as spacious leg room, and additional baggage.

Initial destinations include Orlando (MCo), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Atlanta (ATL), and Minneapolis (MSP).

Flights are scheduled and are now available for purchase on the Red Way company’s website.

“Red Way and the Lincoln Airport believe in the power of community, and in supporting local. Bringing an operator to LNK who is dedicated to providing service for our community will enable us to create new jobs and opportunities while making air travel easy and convenient for the people of Nebraska,” David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority said.

Global Crossing Airlines Chairman & CEO, Ed Wegel, said, “Lincoln and the surrounding areas foster an energy and sense of community that we knew would be critical to what we wish to achieve. We want to uplift the community, while helping to fuel the local economy. The size and continued growth of Lincoln is impressive and supportive of a robust air service network. The community deserves the convenience of more options directly from their local airport. We are thrilled to be able to work with LNK and Red Way to provide that.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
At their March meeting the City of North Platte Planning Commission endorsed a redevelopment...
North Platte Planning Commission endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan

Latest News

Long-time KRVN radio announcer Frank Snyder died Tuesday of injuries suffered in a January car...
Long-time KRVN radio announcer passed away
File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident
2023 Nebraska FFA Convention
Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention
More clouds and warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday
Warmer temperatures with mostly cloudy skies Thursday; Strong storm system to move through Friday