Long-time KRVN radio announcer passed away

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Longtime KRVN announcer and Bertrand business owner Frank B. Snyder passed away Tuesday night. Snyder had a 35-year career at KRVN Radio in Lexington where he held positions of Sports Director, News Director and Announcer.

He retired in 2013 to join his wife, Pam, as co-owners the The Blue Moose restaurant in Bertrand. He was 69. Snyder had been hospitalized since a traffic accident near Bertrand on January 10, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Bertrand Community Center.

