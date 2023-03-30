North Platte couple facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mark and Bridget Haneborg were arrested in early Feb. and charged with three counts of income tax evasion. The Lincoln County couple operates over 100 electronic skill games in Central Nebraska including North Platte and Kearney locations.

Investigators with the Nebraska Department of Revenue claim the Haneborg’s earned income of more than $1.5 million from 2019-2021. The couple filed a joint tax return and paid only a fraction of the estimated $170,000 due in taxes and interest according to an arrest affidavit.

The case was back in Lincoln County Court, Thursday. “I was told by Judge Roberts-Connick that you wish to consolidate the two cases into one hearing,” Honorable Joel Jay, Presiding Judge in the 11th Judicial District, said.

In addition to financial records, law enforcement seized more than $7,500 in cash from the Haneborg’s Lincoln County home. During the raid, a swimming pool contractor told police that he had accepted cash payments over six months for the $80,000 project.

Shortly after their arrests, the Haneborg’s each paid 10 percent of their $2,500 bonds to remain out of jail. The case is set to next appear in court on May 12 at 9:30 a.m.

