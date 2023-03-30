North Platte CRA endorses Wilkinson Development Project near I-80

By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) endorsed a project for a company headquartered in North Platte Thursday morning.

The redevelopment plan for the Wilkinson Company’s project off I-80 Exit 179 would include 50,000 square feet of property for office space, retail stores, a restaurant and hotel.

The project is anticipated to provide 98 full-time jobs. With approval from the CRA, the project will next be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting this coming Tuesday, April 4.

Thursday morning’s CRA meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

