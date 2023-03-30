Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:16

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #16 to Megan Kelley.

Mrs. Kelley serves as the journalism teacher at North Platte High School, and she wants to send 10 of her students to San Francisco for a journalism convention and raise money for the school to get some updated camera equipment to help make their yearbook look great.

“One of the nice things was getting to do a student swap shop and take their publications and meet with kids and other publications from all across the country and share ideas and then network, like you said, which was a phenomenal opportunity for the kids. Another thing I put in the grant was that a lot of these kids haven’t been maybe outside Nebraska but definitely not as far as San Francisco,” Kelley said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher who is deserving of the REACH grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.