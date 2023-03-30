Solich to be honored at Nebraska Spring Game

Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich File Photo(NU Athletic Communications)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s finally happening - Frank Solich will be back inside Memorial Stadium.

Twenty years after his controversial firing, Solich will return to the venue he called home as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to honor Frank and his family,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “It’s time.”

Alberts announced on Wednesday that Solich will be a special guest at Nebraska’s spring football game on April 22.

“Frank is a College Football Hall of Famer in terms of what he accomplished as a coach,” Alberts said. Nebraska’s AD added that he’s efforted Solich’s return for an extended period of time.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
At their March meeting the City of North Platte Planning Commission endorsed a redevelopment...
North Platte Planning Commission endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan

Latest News

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
REACH GRANTS given to teachers that are finding innovative to impact their community
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:16
Coahcing Empowered Kids grand opening
New business to give kids leadership development
2023 Nebraska FFA Convention
Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention
Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention
Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention