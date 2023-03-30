Warmer temperatures with mostly cloudy skies Thursday; Strong storm system to move through Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures will be on the climb Thursday with more clouds, with a strong storm system moving into the area Friday.

As the Gulf of Mexico opens up across the area Thursday, this will increase the clouds during the day Thursday, and with this southerly flow from the gulf, this is going to increase the temperatures into the 60s during the day with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. So Thursday would be the time to go outdoors and enjoy the day and to prepare things outside for what’s to come Friday.

More clouds and warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the overnight hours Thursday into Friday afternoon, a strong storm system will be moving into the area and this will provide the area with a lot of changing weather. First, it will cause strong winds, with speeds around 20 to 40 mph and gusts upwards to 40 to 60 mph. Second, this storm will drop down temperatures into the 30s to near 40 in some locations. Finally, this storm will bring the region a small chance of rain and snow, and snow accumulations will mainly be under an inch. Once we enter the weekend, a new high pressure system moves in and this will improve conditions and cause temperatures to increase into the 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.

Strong storm system to push through the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

