Warmer temperatures with mostly cloudy skies Thursday; Strong storm system to move through Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cooler Wednesday, temperatures will be on the climb Thursday with more clouds, with a strong storm system moving into the area Friday.

As the Gulf of Mexico opens up across the area Thursday, this will increase the clouds during the day Thursday, and with this southerly flow from the gulf, this is going to increase the temperatures into the 60s during the day with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. So Thursday would be the time to go outdoors and enjoy the day and to prepare things outside for what’s to come Friday.

More clouds and warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday
More clouds and warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the overnight hours Thursday into Friday afternoon, a strong storm system will be moving into the area and this will provide the area with a lot of changing weather. First, it will cause strong winds, with speeds around 20 to 40 mph and gusts upwards to 40 to 60 mph. Second, this storm will drop down temperatures into the 30s to near 40 in some locations. Finally, this storm will bring the region a small chance of rain and snow, and snow accumulations will mainly be under an inch. Once we enter the weekend, a new high pressure system moves in and this will improve conditions and cause temperatures to increase into the 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.

Strong storm system to push through the area Friday
Strong storm system to push through the area Friday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
At their March meeting the City of North Platte Planning Commission endorsed a redevelopment...
North Platte Planning Commission endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan

Latest News

Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4 2023 KNOP
Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4 2023 KNOP
A mix of clouds and sunshine with mild to warm temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday
Breezy conditions Wednesday with clouds and mild temperatures; Warmer and off and on clouds Thursday
Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3 KNOP 2023
Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3 KNOP 2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 3-27-2023
Up and down temperatures with more moisture chances this week