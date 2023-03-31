Elleigh Fisher earns North Platte FFA chapter’s first State FFA Degree

Elleigh Fisher received her Nebraska state FFA degree on Friday.
Elleigh Fisher received her Nebraska state FFA degree on Friday.(KNOP)
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Earning a State FFA Degree is the Future Farmers of America’s highest honor.

In order to be considered for this prestigious award, members must take two full years of agricultural classes and complete a long list of time-consuming requirements.

The North Platte Future Farmers of America chapter has only been around since 2018, making this school year just the 5th year with FFA in North Platte.

Elleigh Fisher graduated high school in North Platte last year, and was part of the first class to graduate being involved in FFA for four years. She is the first North Platte chapter member to receive the award.

“I’ve worked for this award for the past four years since I was a freshman, I’ve spent hours upon hours doing it,” Fisher said. “It means a lot, all of the hard work, dedication, and time spent in FFA. It feels great to get all of that recognized.”

Fisher said her application for the degree last year was denied, and it motivated her to work harder to receive the award this year.

Some of Fisher’s accomplishments including founding the ‘Feed the Farmer’ and ‘Corn Drive’ fundraisers, which have raised more than $90,000 towards FFA.

