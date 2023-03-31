Nebraska Republican Party responds to indictment of former President Donald J. Trump

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Republican Party released a statement on Friday in regards to the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump:

For the first time in American history, a former President has been criminally indicted and it is clear that this is politically motivated. In short, this indictment is a political hit job that tests the rule of law. The 34 charges being pursued by a George Soros funded District Attorney, who made it his mission to prosecute former President Trump, are NOT about justice or the truth, but rather about vengeance. It is the purposeful prosecution of Joe Biden’s political rival in the upcoming 2024 election.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, has weaponized his office to launch a blatantly political indictment. The American people deserve better than this cheap, political stunt. Nancy Pelosi, another person confused about the Constitution, tweeted, “everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Constitutional Americans understand that the former President is…innocent until proven guilty. Turning the system upside down is the intentional misguided messaging to condone this action. The lack of constitutional understanding coming from the former speaker highlights the ever growing constitutional crisis we are in under the Biden Administration.

Former President Donald Trump has continually been attacked for his support of the American people, America First beliefs, and has faced relentless assaults on him personally. Coupled with two failed impeachments, dossiers paid for by the Clinton machine, and personal attacks on his family. In Nebraska, the people voted 67% for Trump in the 2020 presidential race, and now subsequent to this political stunt are outraged at the unprecedented weaponization of the justice system.

It is time to act. The NEGOP calls on our Federal Delegation to rise and take a firm stand on supporting our former President and condemning this unprecedented indictment. Establishing Justice is the first value Republicans charge our delegation to uphold. Nebraskans support ending the weaponization of our justice system.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.