Nebraska State Patrol launches wellness app for employees

Nebraska State Patrol new wellness app
Nebraska State Patrol new wellness app(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new wellness app aimed to benefit Nebraska State Patrol troopers, investigators, and professional staff serving across the state has been created.

According to NSP, the new app will provide NSP personnel and their family members with a wellness toolkit addressing dozens of behavioral health topics and videos and guides on physical, mental and nutritional topics. Employees and their family will have confidential 24/7 access to the app and be able to reach members of the NSP Peer Support Program, NSP Chaplains and the Employee Assistance Program.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical for our ability to serve the people of Nebraska,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “We’re striving for NSP to be on the leading edge of caring for the wellness of our personnel. Combined with the resources already available to our team, this new customized wellness app adds a tool for our teammates and families to proactively address wellness or get quick access to additional resources if they need help.”

NSP said the app was created by Cordico, who has created similar apps for hundreds of first responder agencies and other organizations across the country.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte Couples facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County court
Peyton Sargent walks through her classmates as they lined the sides of the hall.
North Platte 4th grade wrestler sent off to Nationals by classmates
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
American Red Cross recommended emergency kit information
Items recommended to have in emergency kits

Latest News

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln LEAD program is looking to recruit Class of 42 candidates.
UNL LEAD program looks to candidates for Class of 42
The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte Couples facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County court
American Red Cross recommended emergency kit information
Items recommended to have in emergency kits
North Platte CRA endorses Wilkinson Development Project near I-80
North Platte CRA endorses Wilkinson Development Project near I-80