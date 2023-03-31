Nebraska State Patrol launches wellness app for employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new wellness app aimed to benefit Nebraska State Patrol troopers, investigators, and professional staff serving across the state has been created.

According to NSP, the new app will provide NSP personnel and their family members with a wellness toolkit addressing dozens of behavioral health topics and videos and guides on physical, mental and nutritional topics. Employees and their family will have confidential 24/7 access to the app and be able to reach members of the NSP Peer Support Program, NSP Chaplains and the Employee Assistance Program.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical for our ability to serve the people of Nebraska,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “We’re striving for NSP to be on the leading edge of caring for the wellness of our personnel. Combined with the resources already available to our team, this new customized wellness app adds a tool for our teammates and families to proactively address wellness or get quick access to additional resources if they need help.”

NSP said the app was created by Cordico, who has created similar apps for hundreds of first responder agencies and other organizations across the country.

