New system creating more efficient waste pick-up in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new system is helping to create more efficient trash pick-up in North Platte and in turn saving taxpayer money.

The Rubicon system is implemented in dozens of cities across the U.S., and went into use in North Platte back in December of 2022 for a three year initial contract. Before the implementation of the Rubicon, North Platte saw around 200 daily issues when it came to waste pick-up in town, more than the City of Houston, Texas has each day.

The hope is that this system will cut down on costs for the sanitation district, and that will, in turn, lead to the saving of taxpayer funds.

”There would be some time savings, and maybe some fuel savings with that,” City Administrator Layne Groseth said. “Maybe some savings on wear and tear on the trucks, our hope is then that we can keep our garbage rates fairly flat for the next few years, without having increases.”

