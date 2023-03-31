New system creating more efficient waste pick-up in North Platte

Members of the Sanitation Department in North Platte showcase a new truck
Members of the Sanitation Department in North Platte showcase a new truck(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new system is helping to create more efficient trash pick-up in North Platte and in turn saving taxpayer money.

The Rubicon system is implemented in dozens of cities across the U.S., and went into use in North Platte back in December of 2022 for a three year initial contract. Before the implementation of the Rubicon, North Platte saw around 200 daily issues when it came to waste pick-up in town, more than the City of Houston, Texas has each day.

The hope is that this system will cut down on costs for the sanitation district, and that will, in turn, lead to the saving of taxpayer funds.

”There would be some time savings, and maybe some fuel savings with that,” City Administrator Layne Groseth said. “Maybe some savings on wear and tear on the trucks, our hope is then that we can keep our garbage rates fairly flat for the next few years, without having increases.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
At their March meeting the City of North Platte Planning Commission endorsed a redevelopment...
North Platte Planning Commission endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan

Latest News

Rubicon
Rubicon System NP
KNOP Forecast Map 3-30-2023
Rain/snow showers Friday, then a warm and sunny weekend
The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte couple facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County Court
American Red Cross recommended emergency kit information
Items recommended to have in emergency kits