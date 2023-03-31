North Platte 4th grade wrestler sent off to Nationals by classmates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte 4th grader received a send off from all of her classmates on Thursday as she heads off to compete in a national dual in Des Moines this weekend.

Peyton Sargent of Lake Maloney Elementary school received her send off as class was released on Thursday, classmates lined the halls with signs of well wishes for Sargent. She was also greeted by her family and coaches at the end of the line.

“I was a little surprised with what they were going to do,” Sargent said. “I didn’t know what they were going to do, and I saw them walking in and I didn’t know what they were going to do, so I thought they were just picking me up early, and then the librarian to pick up some books for the trip, and she kept me there as long as I could, and then we heard the thing, and I figured it was me so I walked out.”

Sargent is off to compete in Des Moines in the Twin Rivers Girls National Dual starting on Friday, March 31, and continuing through Sunday, April 2.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.