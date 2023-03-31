NPCC defeats Hastings College in a double header

NPCC Softball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Lady Knights hosted the Hastings College JV Team for a doubleheader.

In game one, the Lady Knights defeated the Lady Broncos by a final score of 6-2. The two teams got right back to work in game two, where the Lady Knights went on to win again12-4.

The Lady Knights will return to action on Saturday, April 1st on the road at Briar Cliff College.

