NPCC’s Angelina Lockhart signs to Hastings College

NPCC Softball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPCC pitcher and outfielder, Angelina Lockhart, put pen to paper to continue her softball career next season at Hastings College.

During her time at NPCC, Lockhart appeared in 55 games and made 140 appearances at the plate. Lockhart also owns a .329 overall career batting average as Knight.

Lockhart a native of Anchorage, Alaska made it a point to stay in Nebraska for the second leg of her college softball career, so location was a big deciding factor when it came to choosing where to go next.

“Hastings caught my eye because I wanted to stay in Nebraska. I wanted to stay close to coach and I wanted to stay close to my North Platte family because I know so many people here and I got close with so many people here. But Hastings had such a great pre-veterinary program and I had a meeting with the coach, he came in smiling and joking and he answered all my questions. It was just a very warm welcome and I really appreciated that and I like it a lot,” says Lockhart.

After spending two years at NPCC, there are several lessons that Lockhart will take with her to Hastings that she has learned from the Knight’s Coaching Staff.

“I would take pretty much everything she (Head Coach Janelle Higgins) has taught me, but the most important would be time management and just going with the flow and controlling the controllable, and then just think positive through everything even if it’s hard,” says Lockhart.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte Couples facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County court
Peyton Sargent walks through her classmates as they lined the sides of the hall.
North Platte 4th grade wrestler sent off to Nationals by classmates
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
American Red Cross recommended emergency kit information
Items recommended to have in emergency kits

Latest News

Lexington sweeps North Platte in soccer double header
Lexington sweeps North Platte in soccer double header
north platte tennis invite
North Platte Girls Tennis Invitation
NPCC SOFTBALL ANGELINA LOCKHART SIGNING
NPCC SOFTBALL ANGELINA LOCKHART SIGNING
The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14.
Huskers announce summer trip to Brazil