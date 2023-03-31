NPCC’s Angelina Lockhart signs to Hastings College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPCC pitcher and outfielder, Angelina Lockhart, put pen to paper to continue her softball career next season at Hastings College.

During her time at NPCC, Lockhart appeared in 55 games and made 140 appearances at the plate. Lockhart also owns a .329 overall career batting average as Knight.

Lockhart a native of Anchorage, Alaska made it a point to stay in Nebraska for the second leg of her college softball career, so location was a big deciding factor when it came to choosing where to go next.

“Hastings caught my eye because I wanted to stay in Nebraska. I wanted to stay close to coach and I wanted to stay close to my North Platte family because I know so many people here and I got close with so many people here. But Hastings had such a great pre-veterinary program and I had a meeting with the coach, he came in smiling and joking and he answered all my questions. It was just a very warm welcome and I really appreciated that and I like it a lot,” says Lockhart.

After spending two years at NPCC, there are several lessons that Lockhart will take with her to Hastings that she has learned from the Knight’s Coaching Staff.

“I would take pretty much everything she (Head Coach Janelle Higgins) has taught me, but the most important would be time management and just going with the flow and controlling the controllable, and then just think positive through everything even if it’s hard,” says Lockhart.

