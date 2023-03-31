Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:16

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number 16 to Shelly Chromy at the Buffalo School. Mrs. Chromy wants to start the special alphabet visitors, where she wants to teach her preschoolers the alphabet by using costume characters associated with each letter.

“I’m really excited because we started the process with this at the beginning of the school year when we had our in-service with the authors of the wild card, and they talked about thinking outside the box and got us thinking about how we can get our students engaged in the classroom. It’s really exciting to have this in reality because we’re not able to accommodate all of the letters, and we wanted to be able to do that. We had to really search out people in the community to bother them, but that ended up being time-consuming and kind of hard to connect with, so it’s really exciting to be able to do this, and I was very surprised,” Mrs. Chromy said.

