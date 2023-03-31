A Treacherous End of March; A Beautiful start to April

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the month of March is going out like a lion, with hazardous conditions during the day Friday. Conditions will come in like a lamb, with beautiful skies and warm temperatures.

As a strong storm system continues to intensify to our west, this will pivot into the area very strong winds of around 20 to 40 mph, with gusts upwards to around 60 mph across the region. Another thing that system will be bringing the area very cold temperatures for this time of year, with highs only climbing up into the 30s, with some areas maybe reaching 40. This system will also give the area chances of precipitation, in the form of rain and snow, especially for places north of Highway 2. Travel is not advised places in far north Nebraska, where winter alerts are in effect until late tonight. Overnight Friday, conditions will improve, which means winds will die down, conditions will clear out, and temperatures not being that bad, only dropping into the 20s.

Strong winds, precipitation, and cold conditions during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, high pressure take control of the area and this will bring us better conditions into the day Saturday and Sunday, where temperatures will climb into the 60s to even near 70 degrees in some locations, with mainly sunny skies and clam winds. Once we get into early next week, we will be monitoring another storm system that could be more impactful than what we will see Friday. We will continue to keep you posted on this as we get closer to closer towards this event.

Stunning conditions as we head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

