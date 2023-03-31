UNL LEAD program looks to candidates for Class of 42

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln LEAD program is looking to recruit Class of 42 candidates.(KNOP)
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln LEAD program is looking to recruit Class of 42 candidates.(KNOP)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska’s UNL LEAD program is looking to recruit the next crop of leaders to lead its next class.

The program is designed for people who are passionate about agriculture and are looking to take the first step in their leadership journey.

The applicants will make up the Class of 42.

“The action development portion of the program is where we help find what they’re really passionate about, where they want to put their time and talent and then afterwards that’s what we want, we want them to get involved, make a difference, be an advocate for agriculture, be an advocate for your community, whatever the cause may be to be able to stand up and speak, but also know when to sit down and be quiet,” Terry Hejney, UNL Lead program executive director, said.

The application deadline is June 15. For more information, visit their website.

