Friday Night Sports Hero: Clayton Moore

By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Already a state champion in 2022 Clayton Moore is ready to get back out on the track for the 2023 season.

“I’m excited about hurdles obviously,” said Clayton Moore, Senior hurdler for Mullen, “and I have got a team mate that has gotten faster and stronger, and I’m looking forward to watching him succeed, and it’s nice having him push me every day in practice, and then excited to see how are relay does, we got a pretty good relay, 4 by 400 meter.”

And this season Moore will be training with some familiar faces at practice.

“I’ve had my mom as my coach the past couple of years,” said Moore, “now it’s my brother and his girlfriend, it’s got it’s highs and lows, but more highs than really lows.”

Lance Moore knows his brother better just about anyone.

“Clayton is one of those kids that, even as a brother,” Said Lance Moore, Mullen hurdling coach, “he’s always driven, first in the weight room, last one out, if he’s got a goal set he is dang sure going to give it his all to reach that goal.”

There is still a bit of sibling rivalry between Clayton and Lance.

“He wants to take my name off the record board,” said Lance Moore, “and I’m here to support him for that, but when that day comes there will definitely be some more arguments that take place.”

“That’s one thing I am really looking forward to is beating those records,” said Clayton Moore, “I’m right there, we are going to get them this year though for sure, I want my name on that leader board and not his.”

