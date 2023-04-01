Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster emergency proclamation on Saturday, opening up a dozen counties to disaster relief aid and easing restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms.

Reynolds cited 12 counties that received damage from Friday’s storms, including Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties. It opens up certain state resources for disaster recovery, as well as relief grants of up to $5,000 for households earning up to 200% of the poverty level.

Counties that were declared disaster areas following severe storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Counties that were declared disaster areas following severe storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.(KCRG)

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days to apply.

The proclamation also suspends the regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code that concern the transportation of materials needed for disaster repairs. It also suspended regulatory provisions concerning work hours for drivers and crews transporting the goods necessary to respond to areas cleaning up after the storms.

The proclamation goes into effect on Saturday, April 1, and lasts through May 1.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte Couples facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County court
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
Peyton Sargent walks through her classmates as they lined the sides of the hall.
North Platte 4th grade wrestler sent off to Nationals by classmates
Strong winds, precipitation, and cold conditions during the day Friday
A Treacherous End of March; A Beautiful start to April
Elleigh Fisher received her Nebraska state FFA degree on Friday.
Elleigh Fisher earns North Platte FFA chapter’s first State FFA Degree

Latest News

3 injured in 2 separate overnight Omaha shootings
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications
KNOP Forecast Map 3-30-2023
A warm and sunny weekend ahead, then winter returns
Jeremiah Johnson speaking on the ways they keep the students safe
North Platte Public School discusses emergency protocol