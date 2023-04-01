Lexington sweeps North Platte in soccer double header

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte girls and boys soccer hosted Lexington Thursday evening. The Lady Bulldogs came into thiwith as game with record,record and the Minutemaids came in undefeated witha  2-0 record.

The Bulldogs controlled possession for most of the game, and they got an opportunity to score first with a penalty kick, which was saved by Chantel Hernandez to keep the clean sheet alive for the Minutemaids. Later in the first half, Lexington will find their way into the net, which will be good enough for the 1-0 win.

To the boys, the Bulldogs are looking to get their first win of the season, while the Minutemen are looking to stay undefeated on the young season. Lexington dominated the ball in both halves, scoring two goals in the first and another one in the second for good measure as they defeated North Platte 3-0.

