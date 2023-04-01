North Platte Girls Tennis Invitation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte girls tennis hosted their 13-team invite on Thursday morning, which was an event that lasted all day. The teams that attended were Alliance Gering, Grand Island Hastings, Hershey Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington McCook, North Platte, Ogallala, and Scottsbluff.

Here are the results by teams of the invite.

Total points Placing

Kearney 59 1

McCook 58 2

Hastings 51 3

Lexington 37 4

Grand Island 37 4

Ogallala 30 6

North Platte 29 7

Scottsbluff 28 8

Alliance 28 8

Hershey 25 10

Gering 13 11

Holdrege 10 12

