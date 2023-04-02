Egg-citing egg hunt in Cody Park

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jaycees, a non profit in North Platte, started the Easter season with an egg-celent egg hunt in Cody Park on Saturday.

According to Sage McConnell, a volunteer, the group hid over 10,000 eggs.

“We just try to help the community and give back to them,” McConnell said.

Hundreds of children filled the softball fields of the park to find the eggs, and were done in mere minutes.

