Kids on the Bricks held in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday Kids on the Bricks was held in North Platte. The celebration is meant to bring attention to getting children good childcare and preparing for their future.

Kids on the Bricks also kicks off the Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

According to NAEYC’s website, the week “A fun-filled week celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, families, and communities.”

