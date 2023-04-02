KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Athena!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Athena is a lover, and would love to love your family and at least one other cat.

She grew up in a house with many cats, and doesn’t come out of her shell without a friend around to make her feel safe.

Once she is used to her new home, she will be loving and talkative. She’ll make sure to update you about all of the happenings of her day and the status of her food bowl.

To meet her, you can reach out to the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.