MPCC art show kicks off at Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid Plains Community College in North Platte held their annual art show at the Prairie Arts Center on Saturday.

The event allows students to showcase the best of their art from throughout the semester.

Most of the art showcased are charcoal drawings that the students had only a few hours to work on.

One student, Issy Bonomo, talked about how she had to spend a lot of time mastering texture and shade because charcoal drawings are just black and white.

“If I just really let my creativity take ahold,” Bonomo said, “then I can kind of accomplish anything.”

