13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Jaycees, a non profit in North Platte, started the Easter season with an egg-celent egg hunt in...
Egg-citing egg hunt in Cody Park
FB Head Coach Matt Rhule Press Conference December 2022 Recruit Signing Day
Huskers finish first scrimmage of 2023 spring practice
The Honorable Judge Joel Jay. Presiding Judge 11th Judicial District.
North Platte Couples facing charges of tax evasion back in Lincoln County court
Current thinking on Snowfall amounts through Wednesday
A strong storm system will be moving through the region over the 48 hours

Latest News

Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘Moana’ live-action remake is in the works
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months