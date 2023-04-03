Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center kicks off child abuse prevention month

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center kicked child abuse prevention month Monday.
By Beatriz Reyna
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center kicked off child abuse prevention month by placing 404 butterflies on their front lawn Monday.

Each butterfly represents a child they provided services to in 2022, a number that’s been vastly growing over the last few years.

“We’ve seen increasing numbers in a lot of the years, so it’s really important that we have the funding because no matter how many kids we see, whether it’d be 500 or 200, we have the same funding, so it’s really important that we do fundraisers and raise awareness,” Outreach Coordinator McKenzie Miller said.

The event is just one of several the non-profit organization will be holding throughout the month to raise awareness and funds.

