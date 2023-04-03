North Platte Mayor proclaims April Child Abuse Prevention Month

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention month.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher marked the occasion Monday morning with a proclamation. The mayor made a call to the community to get involved to help stop child abuse and neglect.

“Particularly in the area of child abuse and neglect often those of us going about our busy lives we may not notice a child that is in need right away and it takes a community paying attention to our youth to create an environment that is positive for youth to grow in,” Kelliher said.

Non-profits and agencies that work with children were in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.