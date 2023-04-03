Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska

27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ohio man suspected of murder in Pennsylvania over the weekend was arrested in Nebraska.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force pulled over a Dodge Journey that was heading westbound on I-80 Sunday. The reason for the traffic stop was vehicle and traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver claimed to have no photo identification and provided a false name and date of birth to the deputy. A check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner was wanted for first degree murder out of Pennsylvania.

Through continuing investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the driver to be 27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio. Harrison was wanted for killing a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Harrison was booked into the Seward County Detention Center pending further extradition process.

