A strong storm system will be moving through the region over the 48 hours

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and sunny weekend, conditions will go down over the next 48 hours with a strong storm system coming into the area bringing cold temperatures, accumulating snowfall and strong gusty winds.

A strengthening area of low pressure that is currently located in the Eastern Rocky Mountains and this system will be moving through the area and this will cause a lot of impacts towards the area Monday into Wednesday. This system will cause accumulating snowfall, especially for the Panhandle, winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts around 60 mph and colder temperatures for this time of year. 50s on Monday with mainly sunny to mainly cloudy skies will turn into 20s and 30s Tuesday and overcast skies between snow bands. With this very reason, a Winter Weather Advisory, a Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warnings in effect for places north of Interstate 80. These headlines could be expanded southward if confidence and/or snowfall amounts increase. This system will make for hazardous traveling, so caution is advised for any motorists on the roads.

Strong storm system to impact the viewing area Monday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

The timing and amounts of snowfall are the following:

Area Time Start Time End Snowfall Amounts Northern Panhandle 12 p.m. Monday 6 p.m. Tuesday 4″+ Central/Southern Panhandle 3 p.m. Monday 6 p.m. Tuesday 1-4″+ Northern Greater Nebraska 10 p.m. Monday 12 a.m. Wednesday 1-4″+ Central and Southern Greater Nebraska 2 a.m. Tuesday 12 a.m. Wednesday .5-1″(Subject to change)

Current thinking on Snowfall amounts through Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

