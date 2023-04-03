United Way hosts adult Easter egg hunt at Pals in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains United Way held their second annual adult Easter egg hunt at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte on Sunday.

They had over two dozen sponsors who donated things from gift cards to gift baskets.

Eggs were hidden in four rounds, and each round there were multiple eggs hidden that contained prizes. It was $10 a round, with all funds being donated to the Mid-Plains United Way.

The funds raised by United Way will go back to the Lincoln County community in the form of donations to groups that help give back to the area.

