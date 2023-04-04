American Airlines to continue service at Central Nebraska Regional Airport

American Airlines to continue flying out of CNRA
American Airlines to continue flying out of CNRA(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was announced today that American Airlines would continue flying in and out of Central Nebraska Regional Airport, until June 30, 2025.

Right now, they offer twice daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and twice weekly flights to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas.

The new agreement will now offer 12 non-stop flights to DFW per week.

