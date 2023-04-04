American Airlines to continue service at Central Nebraska Regional Airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was announced today that American Airlines would continue flying in and out of Central Nebraska Regional Airport, until June 30, 2025.

Right now, they offer twice daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and twice weekly flights to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas.

The new agreement will now offer 12 non-stop flights to DFW per week.

