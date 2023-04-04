Hastings teen arrested following threat at Sandy Creek Schools

FAIRFIELD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from multiple agencies, has arrested an 18-year-old as part of an investigation that put Sandy Creek Public Schools on lockdown Tuesday.

The investigation started around 8:40 a.m., when Sandy Creek High School reported that a student received a threat from someone off-campus. The school also received a call alleging that one of the students had a firearm in a locker. The school went into lockdown in accordance with school policy.

The Clay County Sheriff, the Nebraska State Patrol and off-duty law enforcement officers were on scene soon after.

School officials searched the locker and did not find a firearm.

As response at the school continued, the suspected source of the threats was identified within minutes.

Troopers worked with multiple law enforcement agencies and were able to locate the suspect at a residence in Hastings. The suspect, an 18-year-old male, fought with law enforcement while being taken into custody. The suspect also spit on a trooper’s face, according to NSP.

After consultation with the Clay and Adams County Attorneys, the suspect was taken into custody for making terroristic threats, false reporting, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a lawful order. The investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is not a Sandy Creek student.

The lockdown at Sandy Creek was lifted and students were dismissed for the day in accordance with school reunification procedures. Law enforcement remained on scene for the duration of that process.

A track meet and a golf meet scheduled at Sandy Creek Tuesday were postponed with make-up dates to be determined later.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency Management, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol all assisted with this response and investigation.

