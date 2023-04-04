Huskers hold 8th practice of Spring Football on Tuesday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

New head coach Matt Rhule guided the Huskers through a morning workout on Tuesday, marking the eighth practice of the spring season. Coaches Ed Foley, EJ Barthel, and several players addressed the media after practice. You can watch video from the open portion of today’s practice, plus full interviews with players and coaches in the video player above.

The Huskers will practice again on Thursday before taking a break over the Easter holiday, returning to the practice field on Tuesday of next week. Following the Easter holiday, the Huskers will have five more practices with the Spring Game marking the 15th practice, which is still scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

